World’s Tiniest Trader Joe’s is in Massachusetts and Only Allows Around 80 People

Do you ever take a big, deep breath, then sigh before you walk through the doors of the typical, massive grocery store? Or maybe you avoid it if you're just not in the mood to deal with the size and hit up a CVS or 7-11 instead.

While there's such an ease in shopping the smaller specialty markets, they tend to be more expensive because they aren't huge chains.

But when it's a national brand, there's something extra adorable about it, you know?

The smallest Trader Joe's on the planet is actually a tourist attraction for many when visiting Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, while we have it right here in our own New England backyard.

While Trader Joe's refuses to share the exact square footage of this adorable location and its employees working there say they don't know, it's estimated to be approximately 5,000 square feet, AND THAT INCLUDES the entire employee-only area and the warehouse area for the food that's not out on the floor.

According to the CSP Daily News website, TJ's grocery stores typically range from 10,000 to 15,000 square feet.

Don't you love that the store sign matches the town signs themselves around the commonwealth?

You walk inside through a double door and instantly step onto a tiny down escalator, entering what looks like a charming, gourmet market. The aisles are barely wide enough for two or three people, the shelving is floor-to-ceiling, and there is only one checkout line.

I phoned this world's tiniest TJ's at 899 Boylston Street, and the manager told me the charm of this neighborhood grocery store is small enough that it stops letting people in around 80 but up to 100 shoppers, depending on the season.

There are just eight registers snuggled right up next to each other, with just one check-out line.

