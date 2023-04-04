Terrible Allergy Season Hits Massachusetts Residents Early in 2023

If you live in Massachusetts and suffer from allergies the change in seasons from Winter to Spring can be one of the worst times of the year.

Massachusetts residents, along with the rest of their New England neighbors, deal with uncomfortable symptoms like a runny nose, itchy eyes, and general annoyance. It's simply par for the course in late March and early April. However, if you live in Massachusetts and you've found yourself saying, "man, my allergies have been worse than ever this year," you're not wrong.

According to a recent study, global warming is a contributing factor in the early onset of higher pollen counts than normal, leading to worse-than-normal symptoms for not just allergies, but asthma sufferers as well.

The intensity of the symptoms has increased, which means what used to be responsive to maybe just one pill used sporadically now requires absolutely an allergy pill but also maybe a nasal anti-inflammatory steroid spray as well Dr. John Costa Medical Director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Over the past two decades as temperatures have increased due to climate change, the start of allergy season in Massachusetts and the rest of the United States is beginning earlier and the amount of pollen during the season has increased. Not only has this been brought on folks who annually deal with allergies, but the increase is causing new symptoms all together for others, according to scientists.

Unfortunately, the study suggests that it's not just allergy season in 2023 that will be affected, That trend is projected to increase as average temperatures continue to rise, but could be reversed if humans can reduce carbon emissions, allergists say.