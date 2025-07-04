For many Massachusetts residents, cheese is an essential kitchen item, and cheese will be a big part of many picnics and cookouts this summer. Whether it's a topping on grilled hamburgers, part of kids' snacks, or featured in wine tastings, cheese is a mainstay in American culture. One thing you should know is that not all cheese is created equal. While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our choice of cheese, there are many cheese brands that you'll want to avoid for various reasons.

Which Cheese Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the seven cheese brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before tossing any of these cheese packages into your grocery cart.

Taking the #3 spot of cheese brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Walmart's Great Value brand. Great Value lands on the list because the cheese contains a ton of additives and high levels of saturated fat which is probably how the price is kept so low along with a few other factors. It's also reported that the rubbery texture makes the cheese difficult to melt.

Hickory Farms takes the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. reports that the cheese isn't real and notes that many consumers say that the cheese tastes terrible. In addition, the site notes that Hickory Farms' cheeses also contain food additives of moderate concern, synthetic food dies, non-specific ingredient flavors, and a concerning amount of sodium.

Kraft is the #1 brand of cheese to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does this iconic brand take the top spot? There are a few reasons noted on the site including the following statement from 24/7 Wall St.

Kraft Singles are labeled “singles” instead of “cheese” because they’re less than 51% cheese curds. In other words, the cheese is so processed and filled with unnatural ingredients that the brand couldn’t even legally label it as cheese. As a result, the “cheese” itself often tastes gross, fake, and rubbery — likely not something you’d want to consume.

Food additives and a high amount of saturated fat are also some of the other reasons why Kraft takes the unenviable top spot on the list of cheese brands to avoid. Check out all seven brands on the list by going here.

