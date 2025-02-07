America’s Worst Chocolate Milk Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

For many Massachusetts families milk is a household staple while chocolate milk is a treat for kids. Chocolate milk is also a bit nostalgic. As a kid when you had that first sip of chocolate milk it was a whole new experience. From that one point on you were trading in regular milk for chocolate milk when school lunch took place.

Get our free mobile app

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our choice of chocolate milk remember this, not all chocolate milk brands are created equal.

Which Chocolate Milk Brand Should Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 10 worst chocolate milk brands to avoid. Before we take a look at the worst brand let's see what the runner-up ended up being. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. So if you want to judge for yourself, go for it.

TruMoo is the runner-up for worst chocolate milk brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The site states that the product does not have enough chocolate taste to properly be called a real chocolate milk drink. I never had TruMoo myself so it's hard for me to comment.

Nesquik is the worst chocolate milk product to avoid according to to 24/7 Wall St. The site recognizes that it's a popular brand but feels there's too much sugar in the product and it's too sweet. 24/7 Wall St. also states that there's a grainy texture when consuming the product. I grew up on this stuff, particularly mixing the powder in the milk. I will admit that I remember it being grainy but that didn't stop me. I loved it. I haven't had it in a while. Maybe it's time to revisit this product.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker