America’s Least Popular Coffee Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a big coffee-consuming state. That's no surprise since Dunkin was founded in the Bay State and currently has over 1,000 locations in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our coffee of choice, there are many coffee brands that you'll want to avoid for various reasons.

Three Popular Coffee Brands Massachusetts Shoppers May Want to Avoid. Here's Why.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the six worst coffee brands to avoid. Today, we're looking at the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before tossing any of these coffee containers into your grocery cart.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

Taking the #3 spot of worst coffee brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Green Mountain Coffee. Green Mountain Coffee lands on the list because what started as an independent company with high-quality ingredients eventually took a different direction with a corporate shift. Part of this shift has led to cost-cutting measures and an inferior blend.

Death Wish Coffee Co.

Death Wish Coffee takes the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. gives a variety of reasons for the brand landing so close to the top of the list, including an extremely high caffeine content, uncertainty of where the beans originate from, low-quality beans, oiliness of the brand's whole-bean coffee, and the high price tag for one bag of the brand's coffee.

Folgers

Folgers is the #1 worst brand of coffee to avoid, according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does this iconic brand take the top spot? There are several reasons, including a lack of organic options, concerns about freshness, shortcuts in quality, and ethics, as exemplified by the brand's absence of sustainability certifications. Check out all six brands on the list by going here.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker