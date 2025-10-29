America’s Most Despised Candy Doesn’t Get Any Love from Massachusetts

Halloween is just days away, and that means candy time. Just because I can't go around begging for candy (well, I could, but that would be very awkward) doesn't mean I can't go to the store and grab a few bags for my drawer. I don't want to miss out on the sweet fun.

When it comes to candy choices, I'm pretty much in alignment with the rest of Massachusetts. I enjoy Sour Patch Kids, Reese's, Kit Kat, Twix, you know, the types of candy you would expect most people would have at the top of their list.

America and Massachusetts Can't Stand This Halloween Candy

There's one candy that I'm not running out to the store to buy, and neither is the rest of Massachusetts, and the country, for that matter. Most Americans are not fans of Candy Corn. According to a 2025 study, America and most Americans feel that Candy Corn is the worst Halloween candy.

Halloween Candy arinahabich loading...

According to the study, Candy Corn is the least favorite in 17 states. Millennials and Baby Boomers were especially unified in their disdain, making candy corn the one thing both generations could agree on this Halloween. While I'll eat a couple of pieces of Candy Corn, it's nothing I look forward to or want to write home about, but if it comes down to Candy Corn or black licorice, I'm taking Candy Corn every day, twice on Sunday. What are your thoughts? Is Candy Corn the worst Halloween candy, or is there something even worse?

