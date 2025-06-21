Summer vacation has arrived in Massachusetts, and the temperatures are rising. The kids are home, and the 4th of July festivities will be coming soon. One of the most popular traditions that families participate in on Independence Day is hosting outdoor picnics, which usually means firing up the grill.

4th of July cookouts and picnics, most certainly include hot dogs on the menu, but did you know that not all hot dog brands are created equal? Even though hot dogs are a bit of a splurge, there's one brand that you may want to avoid if you are trying to be health-conscious during the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Which Hot Dog Brand Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

According to Eat This, Not That, and Buzzfeed, the Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks are the #1 worst store-bought hot dog brand you should avoid because they are one of the unhealthiest brands on the market. Below is an excerpt from the Eat This Not That regarding the Ball Park Franks:

Each hot dog has 710 milligrams of sodium, which is 35% of the daily recommended amount of 2,000-milligram daily. They're also high in saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Each hot dog has 9 grams of saturated fat. If you eat two (like many people do when eating hot dogs), that's 18 grams of saturated fat, or 138% of the recommended amount per the American Heart Association.

Buzzfeed shared a similar statement regarding the Ball Park Franks brand.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting calories from saturated fat to less than 10% of one's total calories per day to promote heart health. “A 2,000-calorie diet would equate to less than 20g of saturated fat per day,” Zimmermann said. The Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks provides nearly half that amount in one serving.

In addition, one of the Ball Park Franks contains 230 calories. Those calories will add up fast if you eat more than one at your next cookout.

These Unhealthy Hot Dogs are Not Hard to Find in Massachusetts

You can find Ball Park Franks in grocery stores throughout Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, you name the town or city, they're available. While the ballpark may be a fun place for Red Sox fans this 4th of July weekend, the Ball Park Franks are not so fun on your waistline and overall health.

