America’s Worst Hot Dog Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Summer vacation is ending but not without the Labor Day festivities. Folks throughout Massachusetts will use the long weekend to take trips, visit family, and host or attend cookouts.

Labor Day cookouts and picnics mean that hot dogs will most certainly be on the grill but did you know that not all hot dog brands are created equal? Even though hot dogs are a bit of a splurge there's one brand that you may want to stay away from if you are trying to be health-conscious this Labor Day weekend.

Which Hot Dog Brand Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

According to Eat This, Not That! The Ball Park Prime Uncured Beef Franks are the #1 worst store-bought hot dog brand you should avoid because they are one of the unhealthiest brands on the market. Below is an excerpt from the website regarding the Ball Park Franks:

Each hot dog has 710 milligrams of sodium, which is 35% of the daily recommended amount of 2,000-milligram daily. They're also high in saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Each hot dog has 9 grams of saturated fat. If you eat two (like many people do when eating hot dogs), that's 18 grams of saturated fat, or 138% of the recommended amount per the American Heart Association.

In addition, one of the Ball Park Franks contains 230 calories. Those calories will add up fast if you eat more than one at your next cookout.

These Unhealthy Dogs are Not Hard to Find in Massachusetts

You can find the Ball Park Franks in grocery stores throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield...you name it they're there. While the ballpark may be a fun place for Red Sox fans this Labor Day weekend the Ball Park Franks are not so fun on your waistline and overall health.

