America’s Least Favorite Ice Cream Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to many ice cream lovers. One of the most iconic ice cream brands was founded in Springfield in 1935, which is Friendly's.

Massachusetts is experiencing warmer weather, so you may be reaching for a cone or dish of your favorite flavor. One thing is for sure, and that's that all ice cream isn't created equal. While some brands may taste great, others are a bit lackluster. Some ice cream brands can't even be called ice cream due to the ingredients used. In this case, these ice cream brands are called "frozen dairy treats" or "frozen dairy desserts." Then again, it's all a matter of taste and personal opinion.

Three Ice Cream Brands That are Considered America's Least Favorite are Sold in Massachusetts

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 11 worst ice cream brands in America. Today, we take a look at the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold throughout Massachusetts. Whether you live in Foxborough, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, these brands are available to purchase in most areas of Massachusetts.

Taking the #3 spot is Baskin-Robbins. This classic ice cream brand has received criticism for using questionable ingredients like stabilizer/ emulsifier blends containing mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, and carrageenan. It's also been noted that consumers are not happy with the taste and the hint of freezer burn that forms on the ice cream. I haven't had Baskin-Robbins in such a long time that I can't offer a personal opinion on the taste and quality of this brand.

Breyers Frozen Dairy Dessert takes the second spot according to 24/7 Wall St. The main complaint about the iconic brand is that it currently manufactures products that can’t be labeled as ice cream, as they are bereft of the creamy fat content that makes ice cream. Breyers is one of my favorite ice cream brands, or should I say, dairy dessert brands? I definitely disagree with this one, but it's all a matter of your personal taste.

Turkey Hill is the #1 worst ice cream brand according to 24/7 Wall St. So what's the deal with the brand receiving the dubious honor? Like other ice cream brands that have ended up on this list, Turkey Hill uses the same principal offenders- cellulose gum, cellulose gel, and carrageenan, making it a low-quality treat. I can't tell you how many times I've bought this brand, it checks all the boxes for me.

The Takeaway

There are a lot of folks who would argue over which brands ended up on this list and which ones aren't on the list. The best way for you to decide is to try some of the brands and flavors yourself. You can view the complete list by going here.

