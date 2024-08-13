America’s Worst Ketchup Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Ketchup seems to be a condiment people can't live without. Whether it's french fries, hotdogs, hamburgers, tater tots, etc., ketchup goes with many food items Americans eat regularly. However, nothing is worse than pairing one of your favorite foods with a subpar ketchup brand. Now, that's a big disappointment.

As with any brand, not all ketchup brands are created equal. Some brands may taste great while others are bland and bitter never to be placed on the dinner table again.

Which Ketchup Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 6 worst ketchup brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the top three brands on that list. These three brands are available throughout Massachusetts like Hadley, Boston, Foxborough, and pretty much anywhere in the Bay State. Let's take a dive into some ketchup brands that you may want to skip when walking through the condiment aisle at your local market.

Taking the #3 spot of worst ketchup brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Fody. This brand is for those with sensitivity and dietary issues but people who have tried it gave it a thumbs down as the product tastes too medicinal. Fries with a side of medicine is never a fun combo.

Trader Joe's takes the second spot of worst ketchup brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The site notes that it's been said that the product doesn't even taste like ketchup but more like Worcestershire sauce. Now that doesn't seem like accurate advertising, does it?

The worst ketchup brand to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Whole Foods 365. Reviewers reported that the ketchup has a watery texture, a strong smokey flavor, and an off-putting fake tomato taste. Who wants any of that in their ketchup? Not many.

The Takeaway

I have never tried any of these brands so I can't speak from experience. So if you're curious give them a try. You never know, you may have a completely different experience than what has been noted on the 24/7 Wall St. site. You can view the complete list by going here.

