Here’s the Worst Time of Day in Massachusetts to Mow Your Lawn

Massachusetts has been experiencing some wet days lately. It seems like every other day it's raining, and many Saturdays over the past couple of months have been hammered with all-day rain or a pop-up storm here or there. One thing is for sure: whether you live in Worcester, Springfield, or the Berkshires, it's been a wet couple of months here in Massachusetts.

With the wet weather Massachusetts has been experiencing, lawn mowing has become more frequent. During a recent Saturday storm, my father-in-law joked that you could sit and watch the grass grow. Sure, he was joking, but barely. The grass has been growing at a rapid pace, at least that's been the case in my yard.

There are Certain Times of Day in Massachusetts That Aren't Ideal for Mowing the Lawn

When it comes to mowing my lawn, I just try to get the job done no matter what time of day, but did you know that there are certain times of day that aren't ideal for mowing the lawn? Mowing your lawn early in the morning isn't a great idea because, whether you just had a rainstorm or not, your grass has dew on it. Have you ever tried to mow wet grass? I have, and it's not fun as the grass bunches up and clogs up the lawnmower. It's almost impossible for me to mow wet grass with a push mower without it dogging out.

The other time of day that isn't ideal for lawn mowing chores is in the middle of the day, particularly on hot days. If you have to, then you have to, but if you can avoid it, pick another time. First of all, you don't need to expose your freshly cut lawn to blasts of heat and sunshine; that situation can scorch your grass. Also, it's a matter of safety for you. Is it worth risking getting heat stroke just to mow your lawn in the middle of the day?

