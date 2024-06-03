America’s Worst Peanut Butter Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

There's no question that peanut butter is a popular food for many Massachusetts folks. After all the Fluffernutter sandwich was invented in the Bay State. Peanut butter tastes good, it's filling and (in some cases) healthy. It's also one of those items that is a kitchen staple. Whenever you hear about food drives in the area, peanut butter is a regularly requested item for food donations. Know this though, not all peanut butter brands are created equal.

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our peanut butter of choice there are many peanut butter brands and types that are downright unhealthy.

Which Peanut Butter Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 13 worst peanut butter brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts but you may want to think twice and check labels before tossing any of these jars into your grocery cart.

A product of Walmart, Great Value Peanut Butter takes the #3 spot as the worst peanut butter brand to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The peanut butter's appeal is that it tastes pretty good for how inexpensive it is but with ingredients consisting of

hydrogenated fats, added sugar, and salt, the inexpensive choice isn't always the best one.

Reese's peanut butter can pretty much be purchased anywhere in Massachusetts but lands in the #2 position of 24/7 Wall Street's worst peanut butter brands to avoid. The brand isn't much worse than Great Value but it still is worse as it contains additional ingredients including molasses and cornstarch that lower the nutritional value even more. I must admit that I loved this brand of peanut butter as a kid but I can honestly say I haven't consumed it in several years.

The worst peanut butter to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Goober. While this is a fun-looking jar the fun ends there. This peanut butter brand has many of the same problem ingredients as the previously mentioned brands but it also includes that one despised ingredient; high fructose corn syrup. Plus, potassium sorbate is another questionable ingredient that may make you want to pass this one by the next time you go shopping. I do love the graphic.

