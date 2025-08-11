Massachusetts folks love their pets. Then again, who doesn't? Many pet owners love their furry companions like they were children. They care for them, give them the best living environments, and even dress them up for fun outings and photo opportunities. Plus, with Massachusetts having many rural areas that contain dog parks, there are many options to take your friend out for some fun without having to be tied down by too many restrictions.

Massachusetts is Home to One of the Least Pet-Friendly Cities in America

There is one Massachusetts city you may want to avoid if you're a pet owner, as it is one of the least pet-friendly cities in the U.S. According to a recent WalletHub study, which focuses on the Most pet-friendly cities, Boston was ranked second to last (#99) on the list as a pet-friendly city. Boston received a total score of 39.17. Only Honolulu scored worse, 37.33. The city that took the top spot, Scottsdale, AZ, received a total score of 66.19.

Why is Boston One of the Worst Pet-Friendly Cities?

There are several reasons why Boston isn't an ideal city for pet owners. Exploring various sources on the internet, like Boston.com, bostonrealestateobserver.com, Boston.gov, Reddit, and a few others, we found that the city has very few dog-friendly rentals. As of 2015, Boston apartments that allowed dogs were less than 10%. That number could have changed over time, but the percentage is negligible. In addition, there aren't many dog parks in the city, and the parks that are in Boston either prohibit dogs or require them to be leashed. Boston also has high veterinary costs and limited pet-friendly businesses and restaurants.

Which Cities in Massachusetts are Pet-Friendly?

To say Boston isn't a pet or dog-friendly city would be an understatement. If you are thinking of getting a pet, especially a dog, you may want to avoid living in Boston, as it could cause many limitations for you and your new furry best friend. Some Massachusetts cities you may want to consider if you're a pet owner include Provincetown, Nantucket, Northampton, and Pittsfield. You'll do fine with a pet in those places. You can check out more results from WalletHub's study by going here.

