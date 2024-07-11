Massachusetts City Listed as One of the ‘Worst Places to Rent in America’

My wife and I rented an apartment in Western Massachusetts from 2006-2011. It was a fun time in our lives. With the exception of internet and cable, we paid only $625 per month with everything included. Granted, it wasn't a very big apartment and we were very limited on what modifications we could make but it was great to have extra money and little responsibility.

As time went on we wanted a home of our own and eventually wanted to start a family. We stayed in Western Massachusetts and moved to Pittsfield where we still live today. We love our home and don't have plans to move anytime soon.

Renting is the Way to Go for Some Folks

For some people renting is the best option. If you're young and just starting on your own renting may fit your lifestyle better and may be a cheaper option than owning a home. Plus, some folks may not be quite ready for the undertaking and responsibility of being a homeowner. It can certainly be overwhelming at times as many homeowners know. If something breaks, you can't rely on your landlord to fix the issue, you have to hire someone or fix it yourself which either way is going to cost money.

One of Massachusetts' Biggest Cities is One of the Worst to Rent in America

Wallethub.com just released Best & Worst Places to Rent in America (2024) and Massachusetts' second biggest city, Worcester landed near the very bottom of the list which means this Massachusetts city is one of the worst places to rent in America. Out of the list of 180 markets, Worcester ranks at 168, ouch! Boston did a little better ranking at 135.

Methodology Used for Findings

Wallethub.com compared more than 180 rental markets based on 21 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The site's data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to rental affordability, the cost of living, and job availability. You can learn more about Wallethub's methodology and see which city is the best place to rent in America by going here.

