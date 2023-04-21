Would You Like A 4-Day Work Week? Massachusetts Is Looking Into It!

Here's a question, Berkshire County: Would you be happy with a shorter work week? If you're thinking to yourself, "Why, YES Eric, I would be ecstatic, overjoyed, and elated!", then you might also be thinking, "Why ask such a stupid question?", but hang on. It's a valid question.

People who are very informed on the subject will tell you that there are pros and cons regarding shorter work weeks. For instance, some of the pros would include cost savings and decreased business expenses, plus increased happiness and productivity.

However, some of the cons would probably include scheduling challenges, more stress due to having less time to get everything done you need to, and less camaraderie among the staff and employees.

I already feel like I have a shorter work week. Seriously. After decades of working at least one day during the weekend, I finally have weekends off after 30+ years. What a breath of fresh air that is!

Anyway, the reason I asked the question in the first place is that recently two Massachusetts legislators filed a bill that would look into a 4-day work week pilot program.

The Massachusetts Smart Work Week Pilot would be a voluntary program. This pilot program would allow businesses to reduce the hours employees work in a week, without reducing their pay, status, or benefits. That would be pretty sweet, right?

Businesses would then report the effects of transitioning to a four-day work week. All volunteering businesses could qualify for a tax credit. According to Falmouth Representative Dylan Fernandes' office, research shows that a shorter work week has the potential to increase productivity and decrease burnout.

I'm all for that. Especially that "decreasing burnout" possibility. Anyway, what do you think? Are you up for a shorter week of work or would you rather have things stay the way they are?

You can check out the bill for yourself at the Massachusetts Legislature's website here and you can find out more at WWLP/22 News Springfield's website here.

