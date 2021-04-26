Have you heard about the "Purple Paint Law?" It's a law that has been getting much attention lately. With COVID-19 sweeping the nation for over a year now, people have been limited in partaking in activities due to safety concerns. One activity that is still pretty safe is hiking and walking in the woods. You know how it goes though? Sometimes you're strolling along in the woods and enjoying the beautiful sites and sounds, especially here in the Berkshires, and then you get off track. Sometimes you may even end up on private property.

What many states are currently doing in the case of trespassers is instead of displaying physical "No Trespassing" signs, they're replacing the signs with spraying purple paint on trees. It's understood by many that the purple paint means "no trespassing." According to our sister station, currently, several states have adopted "Purple Paint Laws" and they include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Legally, painting trees purple on your property is as good as a traditional No Trespassing sign.

I would imagine that using the "Purple Paint Law" is more cost effective than displaying "No Trespassing" signs. With the 'No Trespassing" signs if you want them to be effective, you would have to display several of them especially if your property spans a great distance. Plus, you don't have to worry about hoodlums ripping down the signs and then having to replace them. That can get costly.

There are some rules when it comes to using the "Purple Paint" method on your property and they include the following:

Each paint mark must be a vertical line at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide.

The mark must be between 3 and 5 feet from the ground.

Marks must be “readily visible to a person approaching the property” no more than 100 feet apart.

Want more info about the "Purple Paint Law?" Checkout the video below. What do you think? Should the Bay State adopt the "Purple Paint" law?

