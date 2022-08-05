Would You Pull A Gun On A Pizza Delivery Driver? This Man Did…

From our neighboring state on our western border comes a weird story involving a Domino's Pizza delivery guy, a loaded Glock, and a man who apparently didn't order any freakin' pizza!!

That's right! A guy in upstate New York is in hot water after he pulled a handgun on a Domino's Pizza delivery driver over a pie he didn't order. I know you're probably thinking that there's got to be something more to the story, right? Nope. That's pretty much it.

This happened last Saturday, July 30, in Saugerties, New York. Saugerties Police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a report of a man allegedly pulling a gun on a Domino's delivery driver.

After police arrived at the residence they determined that 45-year-old Ralph Carpino had pointed a loaded Glock Semi-Automatic at the pizza guy who was delivering a pizza to that address.

Turns out, Carpino said he hadn't ordered any pizza so pulled a gun on the Domino's delivery driver. Understandably, that's when the Domino's driver left the house and proceeded to call 9-1-1.

Eventually, police determined that somebody else in Carpino's family had ordered the pizza so, as it turns out, the pizza guy did have the right address. Carpino was arrested at the scene and brought to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing. The handgun was also seized at the scene.

Carpino was arrested on the charges of menacing in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree. Carpino is due to appear in court later this month to answer the charges.

For more on the story, visit the Saugerties Police Department's website here.

