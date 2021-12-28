In recent months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous individuals that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Obviously, you need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. You never know when/if any of these men could ever pop up in the Berkshires so it's always a good idea to keep your eyes open. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.

We have good news in this latest update. The list is now reduced to 10 individuals as another fugitive was captured back in early September. We included his image along with the rest of the crew below. Descriptions and summaries of incidents courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police.

Mass State Police Most Wanted: Winter 2021/2022 Update

