If you ever met Berkshire County resident, Kevin Larkin, you'll learn that he's a walking baseball encyclopedia. Kevin eats, sleeps, and, breaths baseball. He has written several books on America's pastime including the following:

Baseball in the Baystate

Gehrig: Game by Game

Cream of the Crop (a list of the top 100 black baseball/negro league players of all-time)

His latest book is entitled 'Big Time Baseball in a Small Berkshire County Town: A History of the Troy's Garage Semi-Pro Baseball Team.'

That's the great thing about Kevin, he just doesn't write books on topics that many people know about. He digs deep and connects baseball history with Berkshire County. Whenever I speak with Kevin, he can always tie the Berkshires in with America's pastime. Kevin is a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and he's constantly working on articles and book ideas. Simply put, Kevin is a baseball author, researcher, and historian.

I recently spoke with the Great Barrington resident and we discussed his picks on walk-up songs that would be a good match for MLB Hall of Famers. This fantasy list is a work in progress as many more names and songs will be added in the future but for the time being, here are 36 Hall of Famers and walk-up songs that would be a good fit for these legends according to the local baseball authority himself, Kevin Larkin. What are your thoughts on Kevin's picks?

Kevin Larkin's Fantasy Walk-Up Songs for MLB Hall of Famers

