There's no doubt that pretty much everyone in some way big or small has felt the stress and have had to deal with change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of income, working remotely, learning remotely and so on are/were all part of the new way of life. On the income front, many folks have become unemployed due to the current circumstances. Perhaps your family is making budgetary changes in order to make ends meet.

If you are in a situation where you have to tighten your belt financially but still need some items that may be somewhere between needs and wants, for example furniture, you have an opportunity to get some furniture at no cost. That's a great deal. We all know that furniture can be quite the expense and you may pass that over and consider furniture a want instead of a need. This is totally understandable. However, if you do want to acquire some new to the household or office furniture pieces, you'll want to act fast. The Mountain View Motel on State Road in Great Barrington will be going through demolition and renovation work soon and they are giving away their furniture. Jeremy Davis from the motel wrote the following on the page of The Berkshires Facebook group:

Demolition and renovation work will begin at the Mountain View Motel next week. In preparation, we will be emptying the property of the remaining furniture and fixtures (beds, mattresses, refrigerators, end tables, dressers, etc.). Rather than simply take it to the landfill (which has ecological implications) we will be opening our doors to the public on Tuesday, Aug 31 and Wednesday Sep 1 between 9 and 5. Please stop by and take whatever you can carry. We look forward to opening the redeveloped property in January 2022.

So, there you go. If you are in need of some decent furniture you may want to consider stopping by the motel. Once the furniture is gone, it's gone.

