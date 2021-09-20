As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County has something for everyone. Hence, the reason why we have a great number of people that either move here from other areas or become second homeowners. Once you get a taste of the Berkshires, you don't want to give it up. Berkshire County becomes an addiction and for good reason.

We get to enjoy serenity and relaxation. The crowded conditions of the big city aren't a concern here and yet there's still plenty to do. Between all of the summer and fall festivals (at least in a non-covid year), art gatherings, and live music, the Berkshires is the place to be. If you love snow, then you definitely want to be here in the winter as we have endless skiing and snowboarding opportunities.

Get our free mobile app

Circling back to the live music aspect of Berkshire County. There are a plethora of local bands that you are able to experience on any given weekend. Again, it may be a little more slim pickings in current times but we're talking on a general basis. In addition to that, many big-name groups have performed in towns throughout the Berkshires.

When you think of live music in Berkshire County, one of the first venues that come to mind is Tanglewood. When you think of Tanglewood, you think of such artists as James Taylor, the Boston Symphony Orchestra (the venue has been the group's home since 1937), and Yo-Yo Ma. From time to time, I'll hear people say I remember seeing The Who at Tanglewood in the '70s. I thought it would be fun to see if we could relive some of the classic bands that performed at Tanglewood in the '70s and low and behold, we're in luck. Below, are 4 videos of some legendary groups who performed at Tanglewood including Jethro Tull, Santana, Chicago, and The Who. Let's sit back, relax (or if you're like me, rock out), and enjoy a trip down memory lane. Did you attend any of these concerts?

64 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered