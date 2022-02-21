Wow! Man Tries To Break Into A Zoo Tiger Enclosure in Boston

It was apparently an exciting morning at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, when a man who for one reason or another, was trying to get inside the zoo's tiger enclosure.

Worcester man was stopped by zoo security...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police website and social media pages, troopers responded to the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston at around 9:00 am, where security staff had already detained a man who had broken into the zoo and was attempting to gain access to the tiger enclosure.

The man said he was interested in tigers...

The man, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Abraham, of Worcester was, luckily for him, stopped by security before he could access the tiger enclosure and was not harmed. Further investigation determined that the man climbed over multiple fences in his attempt to get to the tigers, thus ignoring the multiple signs advising the public to stay out of the area. When a trooper asked why he did it, Abraham just said that he was very interested in tigers.

Abraham was deemed to be competent...

Boston EMS was called to the zoo and after evaluating the man, it was determined that he was mentally competent. After the man refused further medical care, he was taken into trooper custody and transported to the State Police-South Boston Barracks, where he was booked on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Abraham was later released on only the standard $40 clerk’s fee but was ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court for arraignment, most likely tomorrow.

(We will update this story if there is more information as to Abraham's motive)

