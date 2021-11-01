Wow: Nightime Temps Dropping Into the 20s in the Berkshires this Week…

It’s time to dig out the ice scraper and cover whatever delicate plants at night that you would like to keep alive for as long as possible as nighttime temps are going to dip into the 20s most nights this week according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the 40s during the day and drop into the 20s at night. There is also a chance of showers on Tuesday with the sun taking over in the latter part of the week.

This is also the last week of Daylight-Saving Time as the clocks will fall back this coming Sunday gaining everyone an extra hour of sleep but throwing the Berkshires into darkness in the late afternoon. The complete long-range National Weather Service forecast is below...

Tonight-Increasing clouds, with a low around 35.

Tuesday-A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night-A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday-A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night-Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday-Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night-Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday-A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night-A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

