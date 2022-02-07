Wow! Pittsfield Firefighters In Boston Sunday To Take On Cancer

The men and women of the Pittsfield Fire Department are pretty awesome, can we just agree on that? This past Sunday is a great example of why that is. I think you will agree with me.

I wanted to follow up on an article that I posted on February 2nd about the Pittsfield Fire Department I.A.F.F. 2647 heading to the City of Boston to take part in the BFit Challenge First Responders Support Climb, powered by National Grid in an effort to battle and spread awareness about Firefighter Cancer.

Firefighters Jarrett Robitaille, Katie Medders, Rob Leary, Mike Herman, Mike McLaughlin, and Shawn Leary all went to Boston and took part in the challenge with is likely far harder than it looks to complete. I know that get winded just walking up the stairs (yeah, I know), and they had to run.

Get our free mobile app

Up the stairs, they went...

Check out the video posted on the Pittsfield Fire Department I.A.F.F. 2647 Facebook page of our brave firefighters trucking up the stairs at TD Garden in Boston.

I will say that I was happy and proud to donate to this fine cause, and I know that many other Pittsfield and Berkshire County residents alike also did so to help stomp out the number one cause of firefighter deaths, and that is Firefighter Cancer.

Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins Getty Images loading...

How much did they raise?

The donation page link is in my previous article. The page says that $2,620 was raised... but if you look at the photo in the header image of this article, you can see on a small sign that the firefighters are carrying, that the total amount raised was actually $2,647.

Way to go you guys! Thank you for what you do!

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast