Wow! Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Western Massachusetts Highway

via MSP Facebook

Massachusetts State Troopers in Greenfield, located just outside Berkshire County had quite the eventful evening with a very unusual traffic stop.

Reports from Massachusetts State Troopers report that shortly after 5:30 p.m. yesterday, March 2, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Route 91 in Greenfield after suffering a mechanical failure.

Thankfully, the pilot was able to remain calm in a very scary situation and made a successful landing with zero indecent. There were two other occupants onboard, amazingly enough, no parties suffered any injuries. On top of that incredible feat, no other vehicles were involved.

Responding Troopers were able to assist in rotating the plane in order to allow traffic to pass.

As of last night, special crews and equipment were en route to the scene to remove the plane.

 

 

 

