Wow! The Grinch, Santa, And Mrs. Claus Were Up To Something In Clinton Sunday

I’m not totally sure, but I think that Santa Claus may have actually been on a secret mission in the town of Clinton, Massachusetts on Sunday! In fact, I spotted him on the back of a fire department ladder truck there with Mrs. Claus and... The Grinch. Yes, The Grinch! - The one that reportedly “stole” Christmas some time ago.

What the heck was going on here?

So, this is what I know. My wife and I had just gotten into town to visit our son who happens to live in Clinton. Luckily, I was in the passenger seat and able to have my smartphone camera at the ready. As we entered the residential area, three fire trucks began to turn onto the street a car up from us.

I proclaimed “What the heck is this... a #*%@ parade?!” I believe it actually may have been one in fact. Or maybe it was simply "disguised" as a parade.

The third firetruck to pull out was a ladder truck, and there he was. Santa Claus was riding shotgun along with Mrs. Claus. Who was driving? That’s the thing that made me ultimately suspicious. It was indeed The Grinch!

Hmmmm....

Well, this got me thinking. Maybe Santa made some sort of a pact with The Grinch. They seemed to be going from residential street to residential street, possibly trying to find out who has been naughty and who has been nice.

I was apparently not the only one that was on to this little operation. There were little children, along with moms and dads, standing on every street corner in the little town, watching the trio slowly make their way sneakily by. It was almost as if they were there to say... “we’re onto you, Santa!”

The truth comes out and I was mistaken...

After doing some checking today, I found out on the Town of Clinton's official website, that this wasn't a spying mission at all, in fact, it was really just a fun event that the town and the Clinton Fire Department was putting on for the little children in the area.

As it turns out, Santa and the crew were actually invited to make a visit to the Clinton Fire Department Sunday and then to parade through town on a fire engine with the help of Clinton Firefighters.

Silly me.

