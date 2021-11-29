WOW! The Price of A Gallon of Gas Has Stayed the Same In Massachusetts?

Well, for the first time in quite a while, we can say that the price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has remained the same as it was the previous week on average. It seems like gas prices have been steadily rising with no end in sight.

No change in price this week at the pump...

According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price at the pumps in Massachusetts is averaging $3.42 per gallon, which is the same that it was last week. The price is however 5 cents higher than it was a month ago at this time and $1.34 higher today than it was at this time one year ago, on Nov. 29th, 2020.

Too soon to say exactly why there is no change...

It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown prompted by the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on oil prices for the long term... But for now, the upward pricing pressure caused by tighter supply and higher demand seems to have abated, and that seems to be stabilizing prices at the pump. ~ Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs

Get our free mobile app

What are we paying in the Berkshires?

The AAA website lists the average prices in the metro areas of all states, including Massachusetts. You can see the list HERE. Pittsfield is the one local city that is listed. According to AAA, the average Pittsfield price for regular gas is $3.42 per gallon. Mid-grade gasoline is currently at $3.69 per gallon, and if you put premium gas in your tank in Pittsfield, you will be paying nearly $3.91 per gallon.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State