Author: Jesse Stewart

Being a life-long resident of the Berkshires, I have lived in each section of the county (North, Central, and South). When my now wife, Amber, and I graduated from college, we were looking to rent an apartment with a short commute to our jobs. Amber worked at Kripalu and I was (still am) traveling to Great Barrington. We settled on a very inexpensive place in Lee. We were on the third floor, in a small apartment which was known as the maid's quarter. Though it was small, we had plenty of fun times including my proposal to Amber.

About a year and a half after we were married, it was time for us to purchase our first home. So we set out on some treks with our agent Paul Curro from Pittsfield, who by the way is superb. Paul will bend over backward for you. I can't say enough great things about Paul. Amber and I looked throughout central and southern Berkshire county and it was either the 29th or 30th house that we fell in love with which is the home we currently live in located in Pittsfield. We have loved living in Pittsfield, especially in our neighborhood which is excellent for raising a family and for taking walks.

One thing I recently learned is that out of all small U.S. metros, the City of Pittsfield had the third oldest homes. According to a new report from the Inspection Support Network, in the Pittsfield area, 6.8% of existing housing units were built since the year 2000, compared to 37.9% built prior to 1940. The overall median age of Pittsfield homes is 66 years. Our home isn't quite that old as it was built in 1968. You can view the complete report and methodology by going here. Just another fun fact about Pittsfield. There are plenty of homes on the market, you could certainly find something good in Pittsfield.

While were talking about living in the Berkshires, do you live in any of the county's smallest towns?

