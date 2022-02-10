Wow! This is How Much Massachusetts Lovers Will Spend on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is only a few days away and last-minute shoppers are out scrambling to get gifts for their loved ones in order.

While Valentine's Day isn't necessarily a huge holiday for everyone, it's still a big day business-wise for certain industries like candy, greeting cards, jewelry, and of course restaurants.

So just how much are Massachusetts residents spending on Valentine's Day? According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year. Valentine's spending in Massachusetts and across the country has been in a slump since it peaked at $27.4 billion right before the pandemic hit in February of 2020.

So let's break that down per Massachusetts shopper. According to BankRate, Men in Massachusetts will spend on average $339 on their partners for Valentine’s Day, while women will only spend about $60. For once, women are paying less for something!

