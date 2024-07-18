WOW! THIS Is The Favorite Ice Cream In Massachusetts???

It's summer which is traditionally everyone's favorite time of year to enjoy ICE CREAM! (Unless you're me. I can eat ice cream while standing outside during a raging snowstorm.) I just found out something that I'm having trouble believing.

What is it that I find so unbelievable, you ask? Massachusetts' most popular ice cream flavor, according to new research. And it's not because I have a problem with this flavor, either. I find it very tasty in fact.

I'm simply having trouble accepting that this "favorite" flavor outperformed other "more traditional" flavors in the Commonwealth. Don't even try to guess what the flavor is, either. I'll save you the trouble.

The Cookie Rookie, the go-to website for quick and easy recipes for busy families, recently took a look at Google search data to determine the most popular ice cream flavor for each state.

To come up with the results, they put together a list of the 100 most popular ice cream flavors in the United States and then looked at the searches for each flavor by state from July 2023 to June 2024.

The data was then collected and ranked in order highlighting the three most popular flavors in each state. Before we reveal the most popular ice cream flavor in Massachusetts, let's reveal the most popular ice cream flavor overall.

According to The Cookie Rookie, Neapolitan ice cream (chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla in one container side by side) is the most popular flavor by far ranking #1 in over 30 states. Massachusetts was not one of those states, however.

Two ice cream flavors tied for 2nd place with each flavor being popular in 4 states. One of those flavors is Spumoni (chocolate, pistachio, and maraschino cherry) which is the most popular flavor in Idaho, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington.

The other flavor tied for 2nd place is also the favorite in 4 states and one of those states is Massachusetts. Are you ready for Massachusetts' favorite flavor of ice cream? Moose Tracks!!!

Are you unfamiliar with Moose Tracks ice cream? It's a blend of creamy vanilla with fudge swirled throughout and studded with mini peanut butter cups (serving as the moose tracks, obviously).

I will admit that it's pretty delicious, but the favorite? What about Maple Walnut? Or Cookies and Cream? Mint Chocolate Chip? Or good old Coffee? Oh, great. Now I'm craving all of those flavors. Every. Single. One.

Do you have a favorite ice cream flavor like Butter Brickle (Nebraska's favorite flavor, by the way)? Check out The Cookie Lover's website here for more cool recipes and tips on how to make your own ice cream at home.

