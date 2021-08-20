One of the first things I associate summer with is ice cream. Growing up, I would love hitting the local ice cream shops for a tasty treat on a hot summer day. Honestly, any day of the year is a perfect day for ice cream. I think almost anyone, particularly youngsters would agree.

If for some reason you can't make it to one of Berkshire County's outstanding ice cream shops, you always have the option of heading to your local grocery store or supermarket for your ice cream hankering. Looking through the frosty freezers, you'll find all of your favorites including Breyer's, Friendly's, Ben and Jerry's and many many more. One particular ice cream product that has roots in Massachusetts is Hoodsie. Ah, I love Hoodsie. Just when you can't choose between chocolate and vanilla, the Hoodsie cup removes that indecisiveness and offers you both. It's the perfect treat that's not too big or small and is simply delicious.

As I was saying, Hoodsie has roots in Massachusetts as it is a product of the Hood company. The Hood dairy product company is located in Lynnfield, MA and the company was founded in Charleston, MA. It's great to know that Massachusetts is the home of such a delicious treat. As a matter of fact the Bay State is home to many yummy foods and beverages and we have shared them with you below. It's been a while since I have enjoyed a Hoodsie cup. I think I'll go pick one up now. How about You?

