WOW: You Can Be Part of the Fun as NASA Launches Today!

NASA’s next rocket launch is set for this evening and YOU can actually take part virtually!

According to a media release from the space agency, you can grab a cool drink and some shades and get ready to watch the launch! Northrop Grumman is targeting the liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft for no earlier than 5:56 pm from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Launch coverage will be on NASA TV beginning at 5:30 pm.

Northrop Grumman’s 16th contracted cargo resupply services mission will be delivering more than 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies, and spacecraft hardware to the International Space Station.

Some pretty neat stuff is heading to the orbital laboratory including experiments that will demonstrate 3D printing with dust, use engineered tissue to study muscle loss, and analyze the growth of slime mold. Fun!

Here’s where the fun begins for you!

To learn more about how you can participate, RSVP to the Facebook event and stay up to date on launch information, mission highlights, and more.

The public is invited to participate in a virtual #NASAsocial event for the Northrop Grumman CRS-16 Cargo Resupply mission. The #Cygnus spacecraft will carry nearly 8,200 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station. It will launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A launch pad. The launch will be live-streamed.

NASA says that since it cannot invite the public onsite for one of its usual NASA Social events, the age it is excited to be able to present an opportunity for people of all ages from all around the world to participate.

If you attend the virtual event, NASA would like you to follow some rules. Here they are:

