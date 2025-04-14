Wrong Way Driving In Massachusetts Leads To Big Trouble For Woman

Are you ready for this one, Massachusetts residents? Listen, we've all done some pretty foolish things while behind the wheel at one time or another, but this might beat all. Here's a story that involves driving the wrong way in TWO STATES!

According to the website MotorBiscuit, a woman has been arrested and is now in jail after driving to Massachusetts from New Hampshire the WRONG WAY. Luckily, nobody was injured or worse by the driver.

Apparently, this lady drove to Massachusetts from New Hampshire while going the wrong way the entire time. Not only that, she evaded ALL THE TRAFFIC STOPS. I have to say that's pretty head-scratching. How did she do it?

Get our free mobile app

WMUR/ABC 9, Manchester, New Hampshire, reported that approximately 3:30 am on April 13th, NH police officers got the call concerning a wrong-way driver on I-93 near Londonderry.

The driver was traveling south on the northbound lanes. With so much ground to cover, it took police officers a little bit to track down the vehicle. Once they did locate the vehicle, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over.

Eventually, just after she crossed the Massachusetts border, police finally were able to conduct a traffic stop. She was arrested by Massachusetts police, however, since the chase started in New Hampshire (and that's where most of it occurred), she's expected to face charges there.

Here's what is interesting, though. The police report did not mention alcohol or driving while intoxicated, so it remains unclear what led to her actions. WHY did she do what she did?

One thing is fairly certain. Since her actions could have caused multiple accidents, she's probably going to be facing some serious charges. For more on the story, visit MotorBiscuit's website here.

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton