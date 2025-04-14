Wrong Way Driving In Massachusetts Leads To Big Trouble For Woman
Are you ready for this one, Massachusetts residents? Listen, we've all done some pretty foolish things while behind the wheel at one time or another, but this might beat all. Here's a story that involves driving the wrong way in TWO STATES!
According to the website MotorBiscuit, a woman has been arrested and is now in jail after driving to Massachusetts from New Hampshire the WRONG WAY. Luckily, nobody was injured or worse by the driver.
Apparently, this lady drove to Massachusetts from New Hampshire while going the wrong way the entire time. Not only that, she evaded ALL THE TRAFFIC STOPS. I have to say that's pretty head-scratching. How did she do it?
WMUR/ABC 9, Manchester, New Hampshire, reported that approximately 3:30 am on April 13th, NH police officers got the call concerning a wrong-way driver on I-93 near Londonderry.
The driver was traveling south on the northbound lanes. With so much ground to cover, it took police officers a little bit to track down the vehicle. Once they did locate the vehicle, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over.
Eventually, just after she crossed the Massachusetts border, police finally were able to conduct a traffic stop. She was arrested by Massachusetts police, however, since the chase started in New Hampshire (and that's where most of it occurred), she's expected to face charges there.
Here's what is interesting, though. The police report did not mention alcohol or driving while intoxicated, so it remains unclear what led to her actions. WHY did she do what she did?
One thing is fairly certain. Since her actions could have caused multiple accidents, she's probably going to be facing some serious charges. For more on the story, visit MotorBiscuit's website here.
