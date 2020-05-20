WSBS Daily Deal for May 20

The WSBS Spring Radio Auction in March didn’t happen, so we’re offering special deals for you to take advantage of…

The WSBS daily special deal won’t last long today, Wednesday, May 20!

A three (3)-week, fifteen (15)-yard dumpster rental from Valley Roll Off in Lee! This includes local delivery for Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, Stockbridge and Great Barrington. Valley Roll-Off offers prompt, professional and courteous service. Their drivers will work with you to place your dumpster in the right spot on your property. Additional Charges Apply for Following: Mattresses, Tires, Freon, TV’s, AC’s, dehumidifiers, and anything over two (2) tons. Usage of over three (3) weeks will be charged accordingly. No cash refunds. Only one remaining, scoop it up now. Retails for $355.00, yours for only $250.00

Certificates are first come, first served! Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! Call or email WSBS now!

