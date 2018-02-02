WSBS’ Next Great Radio Auction Is Coming In March

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, March 3rd from 9am – 3pm

Monday – Wednesday from 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, March 7th at 5pm is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9AM on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018.

LIST OF ITEMS

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – 413-442-3001 – Item: A 5 or 6-foot sliding patio door from Morrison’s Home Improvement! Comes complete with heat mirror power-Q 10 glass, the most energy efficient window glass made in the U.S. Comes complete with screen and is white on white in color. Professional installation and removal of old patio door is included! A potential additional cost is possible if they can't use existing interior or exterior trim. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $2,239.00

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – 413-442-3001 – Item: Need windows? Two (2) double hung “Quantam 2″ vinyl windows, with heat mirror glass. Glass package offers an R-10 insulating value and a 49% fuel savings achieved with its R-25 frames. Available in white vinyl only. Window sizes can be up to 101 United inches. Grids and full screens are at NO additional cost. This includes professional installation. Certificate excludes dry rot, re-framing, new window trim installation or window stops and picture framing of windows. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $1,590.00

Larkin Ltd. – 974 Main Street #1, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-8908 – Item: An eight (8) foot Hand Operated SunSetter VISTA Awning from Larkin Ltd. This Vista Awning from Sunsetter opens and closes with a simple hand-crank tool included, that anyone can use. Requires no electricity. Includes quality aluminum components and dual stainless steel cable lateral arm system, plus laminated fabric for material. You choose from 12 different awning colors. Professionally installed by Larkin Ltd. Enjoy shade this spring & summer! Installation beyond 20 miles from Larkin Ltd…additional charges will apply. Any changes (model/size/specific mounting instructions) can incur additional costs. If high bidder wants a longer awning, an additional charge will apply. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $1,500.00

South County Seamless Gutters – P.O. Box 1091, Great Barrington, MA – 413-429-5137 Item: Gutters and downspouts professionally installed by South County Seamless Gutters in Great Barrington! Owner Ken Ortiz from South County Seamless Gutters, for all your seamless & custom gutter needs and with 19 years in the construction filed, they can handle a wide array of project needs. With this certificate, you’ll receive 150 feet total of gutters and/or downspouts in your choice of colors. No cash refunds. Installation based on availability. Total Retail Value: $1,088

Sears Hometown Store - 228 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-644-9691 - Item: An LG Dishwasher from your Sears Hometown Store in Great Barrington. This LG top control dishwasher is black stainless steel. Cut out dimensions are 24" x 33.5" x 24." Features the trademarked Quadwash system. A beautiful and stylish addition to any kitchen. With its 15-place setting capacity, it not only will handle all your dish washing needs, but do it quietly and efficiently. The LG top control dishwasher is Energy Star rated and among the most energy efficient dishwashers in its class. No cash refunds. Serial #: LDT5665. Total Retail Value: $899.00

Berkshire South Regional Community Center – 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-2810 – Item: A one (1) year adult membership to Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Get in shape with state-of-the-art equipment for health & fitness. Membership includes a number of social, health & community classes for all ages at no additional charge. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $690.00

First Choice Tours - 110 North Hillside Road, Deerfield, MA - 413-665-9090 - Item: A $500.00 certificate to First Choice Tours! Redeem this for any motorcoach tour with Berkshire area departures offered by First Choice Tours. Destinations include New York City, Virginia Beach, Washington D.C., and Ottawa Canada. Visit fctours.com for a complete list of tour locations and dates and don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of one of their many destinations. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $500.00

Kutsher's Sports Academy - 25 Deerwood Park Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-644-0077 - Item: Enjoy one (1) week of your choice to Kutsher's Sports Academy in Great Barrington! Kutsher's provides an extraordinary, totally elective camping experience in a beautiful mountain setting! With this 1-week day camper certificate, children ages 5-17 will be able to choose their electives and will learn to improve in their favorite sports. Based up availability. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $500.00

Kilpatrick Athletic Center – 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-7777 – Item: A 3-month family membership at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Includes two (2) adults (age 21 & older), and ALL dependents under the age of 21. The Athletic Center features 58,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise and recreation facilities. Enjoy use of the 8-lane, 25-yard swimming pool, aerobic and dance studio, NCAA basketball court, racquetball & tennis courts and so much more! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $448.00

Kent's Vacuum Center - 2 Stillwell Street, Suite #2, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-0690 - Item: A compact Miele Vacuum from Kent's Vacuum! Featuring incredible suction power, lightweight and easily maneuverable. This Miele comes with a full tool set including combination rug & floor tool, upholstery brush, dust brush, and crevice tool. As the premier vacuum dealer and service shop in South County, Kent's Vacuum Center can help with all your vacuum needs. No cash refunds. Serial # 1453046204/1465746328. Total Retail Value: $429.00

Mount Everett Sanitation – 56 Hatchery Road, New Marlborough, MA – 413-528-3364 – Item: Do you need your septic tank pumped? Use this certificate from Mount Everett Sanitation! Good for up to a 1,500 gallon uncovered septic tank pumping in South County (from Lenox to Sheffield). No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $360.00

Valley Roll-Off – 95 Marble Street, Lee, MA – 413-243-6655 – Item: A 3-week, 15-yard dumpster rental from Valley Roll Off in Lee! This rental includes local delivery for Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, Stockbridge, & Great Barrington. Valley Roll-Off offers prompt, professional & courteous service. Their drivers will work with you to place your dumpster in the right spot on your property. Additional charges will apply for mattresses, tires, Freon, TV’s, AC’s, dehumidifiers, and anything over two (2) tons. Usage over three (3) weeks will be charged accordingly. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $340.00

Soules Sports & Fitness – 925 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA – 413-717-0089 – Item: 5, 1-Hour Personal Training Sessions with Justin Soules in Lee! Soules Sports and Fitness is much more than a gym. Take an opportunity to take your workout from usual to great! These personal training sessions with Justin and his staff will take your workout to the next level and you'll feel great! No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $315.00

Soule’s Sports & Fitness – 925 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA – 413-717-0089 – Item: A 6- month membership to Soules Sports and Fitness in Lee, much more than a gym. Take an opportunity to take your workout from usual to great! Certificate good for you to experience their wide-range of classes including cardio kickboxing, indoor cycling, TRX suspension training and more. A full list of classes is online at soulesfitness.com No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $300.00

Daley & Sons Trucking - 1185 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA - 413-243-3656 - Item: Six (6) months of weekly residential trash service from Daley & Sons! Daley & Sons is the premier provider of residential and commercial waste and recycling services. Let the professionals who have been serving Berkshire County since 1971 handle your weekly trash service. Valid for new customers only in Lee, Lenox, Lenoxdale, Stockbridge, and Otis/Becket where service is available. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $288.00

Blue Rider Stables – P.O. Box 924, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-5299 – Item: A $275.00 certificate to Blue Rider Stables in Great Barrington giving you one (1) week of half day camp! At Blue Rider, their emphasis is on responsibility, safety, and the joy of being with horses. Located in scenic Great Barrington, join them for their spring after school program or summer program. Use this certificate to give the child in your life an experience they will never forget, or give yourself the experience of enjoying nature and the beauty of caring for and riding these beautiful animals. Total Retail Value: $275.00

Twisted Orchard T-Shirts & More - 77 Main Street, Lee - 413-854-4037 - Item: Twelve (12) printed T-Shirts from Twisted Orchard T-Shirts & More in Lee! Certificate includes 12 short sleeve Gildan or Hanes Tees with one (1) color front and one (1) color back. Price includes artwork, design, setup and clean up costs. Or apply this certificate to a larger order. Twisted Orchard T-Shirts & More...Hand Printed - Cool Looking in the Berkshires! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $270.00

Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning & Propane – 79 Pike Road East/PO Box 760, Sheffield, MA – 413-229-3328 – Item: A $250.00 certificate good for Carlson Propane. Certificate is good for propane delivery to an existing customer of Carlson or can be used towards a current customer balance or to start a new propane account. If using for delivery, this is good for one (1) single delivery. Just call Carlson to setup your delivery! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $250.00

JTC & Sons - 773 Clayton Road, Ashley Falls, MA - 413-229-2302 - Item: Six (6) months of weekly residential trash service from JTC & Sons! JTC & Sons is the premier provider of residential and commercial waste and recycling services in southern Berkshire County! Let the professionals who are known for their continuing pursuit of best-in-class customer service handle your weekly trash service. Valid for new customers only in Great Barrington, Sheffield, Ashley Falls, Housatonic, and Egremont where service is available. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $240.00

Elm Street Hardware - 129 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA - 413-442-9558 - Item: A Boston Bruins 2010 Winter Classic Print! Do you know someone that's a Bruins fan? Surprise them with a limited edition, beautifully framed panoramic view of the 2010 Winter NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston. The Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers with the Bruins winning 2 to 1 in overtime!

Taken on January 1st 2010, this photo is part of a limited edition! Part of the Rob Arra Collection, measured at 14" x 40." Comes hand-framed with black trim and quality glass, not plastic! No cash value. Total Retail Value: $200.00

Soule’s Sports & Fitness – 925 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA – 413-717-0089 – Item: 5, 30-Minute Personal Training Sessions with Justin Soules in Lee! Soules Sports and Fitness in Lee is much more than a gym. Take an opportunity to take your workout from usual to great! These personal training sessions with Justin and his staff will take your workout to the next level and you'll feel great! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $190.00

Greenock Country Club & KJ Nosh at Greenock - 220 West Park Street, Lee, MA - 413-243-3323 Item: Two (2) people can golf eighteen (18) holes, cart INCLUDED with this certificate at one of the most historic courses in all of America...Greenock Country Club. Greenock was one of the first 100 courses built in America and redesigned by legendary architect Donald Ross. Come enjoy with a friend or treat yourself to the beautiful panoramic views and plush conditions while playing the exciting yet challenging course that is Greenock. Just please call ahead to schedule a tee time, then after your golf, head to the 19th hole with this $50.00 certificate to KJ Nosh at Greenock for food and drink. Golf with cart valued at $118 and KJ Nosh is a $50.00 certificate. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $168.00

Berkshire Bike & Board – 29 State Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-5555 – Item: A $100.00 gift card to Berkshire Bike & Board. Whether you're an experienced or new bike rider or snowboarder, make Berkshire Bike & Board your one stop shop for all your needs! Use this gift card towards any service and get back on the trails with Berkshire Bike & Board. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $100.00

Berkshire Co-Op Market – 42 Bridge Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-9697 – Item: $100.00 certificate good towards your next purchase at The Berkshire Co-Op Market in Great Barrington. Community owned and operated! Discover why they are the natural place to shop. This gift card is also good at the Co-Op Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $100.00

Segalla Sand & Gravel Inc. – 112 Allyndale Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4444 – Item: Certificate for gravel, topsoil, crushed stone or other products from Segalla Sand and Gravel. Visit www.segallasandandgravel.com or call 860-824-4444 for product lists or info. This is a general certificate good for any and all products at Segalla Sand & Gravel. Certificate good for pickup OR delivery. Not redeemable for cash. Valid on purchase made after 03/03/2018 and valid through 03/02/2019. Total Retail Value: $75.00

Canaan Country Club – 74 High Street, Canaan, CT – 860-824-7683 – Item: This certificate is good for $50.00 at the Canaan Country Club! Use certificate for golfing, golf cart rental or use certificate to buy merchandise in the pro shop! While golfing, you'll notice many of the holes feature picturesque views of Canaan Mountain. Use certificate seven (7) days a week! Just call for a tee-time. It’s the beautiful Canaan Country Club, relaxation and fun all rolled into one! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Firefly Gastro Pub – 71 Church Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-2700 – Item: Enjoy a delicious dinner at Firefly Gastro Pub, serving high-quality comfort cuisine in a relaxed, casual setting at 71 Church Street, Lenox. Eat. Drink. Laugh. Lounge. Certificate is good for anything on the menu. Certificate excludes alcohol & gratuity. Please present to your server before ordering. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Mahaiwe Jewelers - 21A Railroad Street, Canaan, CT - 860-824-7516 - Item: Recapture the boutique shopping experience at Mahaiwe Jewelers in Canaan, Connecticut with a $50.00 certificate good towards any in-store purchase. Finally get that special someone a token of your love, or treat yourself to their selection of Crossbody and leather pocketbooks, or sterling and gold jewelry. No cash refunds.Total Retail Value: $50.00

Sheffield Pottery – 995 North Main Street, Sheffield, MA – 413-229-7700 – Item: Sheffield Pottery has been a fixture for over 70 years! Delivering the most beautiful assortment of homemade pottery by some of the area’s most talented artists. Treat yourself or someone special with this $50.00 certificate towards any retail pottery in the showroom including glazed, handcrafted mugs, jewelry, specially designed plates, bowls and so much more. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Stadium System – 297 Ashley Falls Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4300 – Item: This gift certificate is good for $50.00 dollars worth of merchandise at the Stadium System Retail location. Choose from athletic equipment for all sports, clothing, footwear or active wear for men, women, and children. Stadium System carries brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, New Balance, Oakley, Wigwam, Ray Ban, Red Wing and Life is Good! Don’t forget to check out their clearance corner which is always jam packed with deals, however certificate can’t be used for any tent events! Total Retail Value: $50.00

Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smoke House – 5 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, MA – 413-232-8565 – Item: The Shaker Mill Tavern Family Smoke House invites you to enjoy two (2) House Smoked Baby Back Rib entrees! Each entree includes a 1/2 rack of ribs that come with over a pound of meat, plus smoked pork beans, homemade coleslaw and corn bread! Excludes gratuity. Dine-In Only! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $45.00

Four Brothers Drive-In – 4957 Route 22 Amenia, NY – Item: This is good for four (4) passes to visit America’s newest drive-in theatre! The Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia New York, less than an hour from Great Barrington! Showing first run, double and sometime triple features, rain or shine with no minimum on cars – SEVEN NIGHTS A WEEK! Movies change every Friday. Accomodates up to 250 vehicles and worth the short drive for those who want amazing! The Four Brothers Drive-In, Amenia New York, just look for the rocket ship logo. Passes good for ANY movie! No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $44.00

Bash Bish Brew & Que – 113 Main Street, Sheffield, MA- 413-248-1187 – Item: Sheffield’s hottest BBQ is open for lunch and dinner – Bash Bish Brew & Que! Serving locally sourced, 8-12 hour smoked ribs, brisket, sausage, the Bash Bish Burger, pulled chicken and sides including baked beans, mac ‘n cheese, corn bread and more. Bash Bish has been called “the best BBQ north of the Mason Dixon Line!” As for the Brew – over 90 beers available, yes 90! Use this $40.00 certificate for anything on the menu. Certificate is not valid for gratuity at Bash Bish Brew and Que. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $40.00

Tri-Plex Cinemas – 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0885 – Item: A family four (4) pack of movie passes. Good for ANY movie at The Tri-Plex Cinemas on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Due to contractual obligations with distributors, some restrictions apply. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $40.00

V.I.M. Berkshires - 777 Main Street, Suite #4, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-4014 - Item: A coupon book from Volunteers in Medicine! Packed with savings at the stores you already know and love and others you'll be happy to learn about! Coupons from Aegean Breeze, Berkshire Co-Op Market, Great Barrington Bagel Company, Wild Birds, Michele's Salon & Day Spa, The Housie Market, Cranwell, Mill River General Store, and so many more - in fact over 150 vendors totaling more than $2,000 worth of savings! All for $30.00 per coupon book! No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $30.00

Barrington Brewery – 424 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-8282 – Item: Food, fun and freshly brewed beer! Enjoy anything on the Barrington Brewery menu! From soups, “super” sandwiches, salads, burgers, brew-plate specials and of course the brewery’s freshly solar-brewed beer! The Barrington Brewery – Food, Fun, Fresh Beer! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Berkshire Mountain Bakery - 267 Park Street, Housatonic, MA - 413-274-3412 - Item: In this European style bakery, traditional techniques rule the baking process and so most bread is naturally leavened with sourdough fermentation and hand shaped. The result is very digestible and delicious bread. Use this $25.00 certificate towards any of these great breads or take & bake pizza at their Housatonic location. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Route 7 Aspinwell, Lenox, MA – 413-637-9820 – Item: Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Cafe! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse, and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

The Egremont Barn – 17 Main Street, South Egremont, MA – 413-528-9580 – Item: The Egremont Barn, formerly Robbie Burns Pub is open for a delicious dinner or drink after work Wednesday through Sunday at 5PM. Enjoy the best 10-dollar burger in the Berkshires, Soups, salads, Quesadillas, Fish or Shrimp Tacos, chicken pot pie and more. Open Mic Wednesdays and Karaoke Sundays at The Barn! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods – 278 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0900 – Item: A $25.00 certificate for anything at Gorham and Norton Specialty Foods Store. From goat cheese and bagel chips, to Boars head meats, coffee, beer and wine to delicious hot soups to go – it’s all at Gorham and Norton – Great Barrington’s source for specialty foods and wines. No cash refunds. Expires March 25th, 2019! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Heritage Tavern – 12 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-0884 – Item: Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Heritage Tavern. $25.00 good towards anything on the menu…any breakfast item, plus salads, wraps, burgers, steaks, pizza & more. The most affordable place to eat in Lenox. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Marketplace Kitchen Table - 240 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-2233 - Item: The Marketplace Kitchen is here in Great Barrington (in the former 528 Cafe)! Use this $25.00 gift card for anything on the menu! Breakfast is served at 7 AM daily from the Jerry Garcia to the Meat Everett, to buttermilk flapjacks! For lunch, enjoy a dozen different burgers and house favorites, along with sandwiches, wraps, salads and more! Even fresh cut fries! Open 7 AM to 9 PM Tuesday through Sunday - closed Mondays! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Marty & Jim’s Sandwiches and More – Inside Cove Bowling Lanes, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-9720 – Item: A $25.00 gift card to Marty & Jim’s inside Cove Bowling Lanes! Voted best sandwiches in the Berkshires. Gift certificate good towards a large variety of homemade sandwiches, soups, chili, salads and even pizzas! Treat yourself with this certificate and see why they are the BEST in the Berkshires! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Misty Moonlight Diner – 565 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, MA – 413-499-2483 (BITE) – Item: Enjoy the Misty Moonlight Diner. Enjoy any item on the menu, any hour, any day at the one and only Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield . Have a burger for breakfast or eggs for dinner at Misty Moonlight Diner. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Ward’s Nursery – 600 South main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0166 – Item: A $25.00 certificate good for anything at Ward’s Nursery! Expanded…beautiful and full of everything you need for your nursery and garden. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

Wildflowers Florist – 620 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-3004 – Item: A $25.00 certificate at Wildflowers Florist, 620 Main Street, Great Barrington. Cut flowers, unique arrangements, plants, balloons, and more! Flowers delivered locally and worldwide. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Cove Bowling & Entertainment - 109 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-1220 - Item: Enjoy a night of fun and bowling with Cove Bowling and Entertainment, your exclusive cosmic bowling location in South County. This certificate is good for three (3) games of cosmic bowling at Cove! Show rental not included. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $15.00

SoCo Creamery - 5 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA - 413-644-9866 - Item: Enjoy the all-natural handcrafted ice cream, sorbet, and gelato at this South County staple! This $10.00 certificate can be redeemed at SoCo Creamery's Scoop Shop on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Pick your favorite from their wide selection of flavors and enjoy! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $10.00