WSBS Pazcki Winners for Friday, Feb. 08

Our Paczki Polka contest wrapped today and the promotion was a huge success thanks to our loyal listeners. This had to be one of our most popular contests judging by the phone activity. What's a paczki? Paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts. They're deep fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with raspberry, prune, Bavarian creme, apple and other delicious fillings. They're available now through March 5, Fat Tuesday.

Congratulations to our Friday and final winners:

Paul Simonelli of Housatonic

Cindy Arienti of Great Barrington

Bill Cahill of Stockbridge

Thanks to everyone who participated in the contest and have a great weekend.