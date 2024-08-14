WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 – Full Burn

This past Tuesday evening was a perfect night for live music in Great Barrington as there was sunshine and no threat of rain. The temperature was perfect too.

Taking the stage at the WSBS Sounds of Summer concert at the Great Barrington VFW on Aug. 13 was the classic rock/dance band Full Burn. The 4-piece outfit really brought the goods as they covered a lot of danceable tunes from yesteryear including classics from Aerosmith, Kiss, Billy Idol, Led Zeppelin, The Proclaimers, The Cars, and the list endless. If you like '70s and '80s music you'll love Full Burn.

As always, we want to thank all of our sponsors who make Sounds of Summer possible including the Giant Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.

All good things must come to an end but the 2024 Sounds of Summer concert series will be going out with a bang when Generation X Rock takes the stage on Aug. 20. They're going to be covering a lot of territory, especially from the MTV video music era. You won't want to miss this great concert.

Check out photos from Full Burn's concert performance below.

Sounds of Summer-Aug 13-Full Burn

