WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 – Generation X Rock
It's hard to believe that the WSBS 2024 Sounds of Summer concert season has come to an end but it ended with a bang. Generation X Rock took the stage at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday evening (Aug. 20) and the band delivered in spades.
Focusing on the MTV Video Music era the band did a bang job covering classics from such artists including Blondie, Heart, No Doubt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Evanescence, Vixen, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Offspring, and more.
It was a cool comfortable night and we gave away more Sounds of Summer shirts to luck winners of the sack toss game. We even gave away a pair of Red Sox tickets to the Aug. 29 game courtesy of Fairview Hospital. Kim Shaw (as pictured below) was the lucky winner of those tickets.
It was a tremendous season of live music at Sounds of Summer and not one show got cancelled. As always, we want to thank all of our sponsors who made Sounds of Summer possible and successful this year including the Giant Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.
Check out the photos from the Generation X Rock show below and we'll see you next year.
