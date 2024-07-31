WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 – Happy Together Band

South County was treated to another excellent concert this past Tuesday evening (July 30) when the Happy Together Band took the outside stage at the Great Barrington VFW in WSBS' 2024 Sounds of Summer concert series.

Mother nature was good to us once again supplying a nice breeze and keeping the evening rain free. The seven-piece Happy Together Band kept the audience dancing with popular classic hits from the '60s including artists such as The Turtles, Beach Boys, Association, the Four Seasons, and even a medley of 37 Beatles tunes crammed into 3:30. It was nicely done as they covered the big highlights of the Fab Four's career.

The Happy Together Band played the songs as closely to the original recordings as possible. Their instrumentation mixed with stellar harmony offerings really did the songs justice. If you haven't had a chance to see Happy Together, make sure you get out there and check them out. You won't be disappointed.

Thanks again to all of our sponsors who make Sounds of Summer possible including the Giant Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.

Next up is the Lucky Bucket Band on Aug. 6. Check out photos from the Happy Together Band concert below.

Sounds of Summer - July 30 - Happy Together Band

