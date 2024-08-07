WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 – Lucky Bucket

Even though we had some very cloudy skies, the rain held off and the band Lucky Bucket was able to get their entire performance in for WSBS' Sounds of Summer concert at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening (Aug. 6).

Even with cloudy skies, the event was well attended as concertgoers danced to the 6-piece band that did great renditions of classic hits from the Ronnettes, Fleetwood Mac, Ringo Starr, Grateful Dead, Darius Rucker, and the list goes on and on.

We were particularly thrilled to have Lucky Bucket perform this year as their show was canceled last year due to rain. The band was a great fit for our audience.

As always, we want to thank all of our sponsors who make Sounds of Summer possible including the Giant Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.

Next up is the band Full Burn on Aug. 13. Check out photos from the Lucky Bucket's concert performance below.

Sounds of Summer-Aug 6-Lucky Bucket

