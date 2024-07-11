WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 Photos – H.B. Funk

The 2024 season of WSBS' Sounds of Summer free concert series kicked off on Tuesday evening (July 9) at the Great Barrington V.F.W.

While it was a warm evening the folks at the show were able to catch a nice breeze and danced the night away to H.B. Funk.

The eight-piece band (with a horn section) covered some great artists that you don't hear many local bands play including Chicago, Tower of Power, The B-52's, Steve Winwood, Huey Lewis and the News, and the list goes on and on.

Like last year, the Haddad Dealership tent was on the scene hosting cornhole and giving attendees chances to win a $300 auto-detailing certificate along with Sounds of Summer shirts and other goodies.

We want to thank everyone who came out for the first week. We'll do it again on July 16 when Brad Licht and Shyne get the crowd rocking and dancing A shout-out to Brad and Sue Funk (both from Catamount Sound Company) for getting the first week off to a great start as H.B. Funk sounded great.

Also a special thanks to all of our Sounds of Summer sponsors and vendors including Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.

Check out the photos from the July 9 show below.

Sounds of Summer - July 9 - H.B. Funk

