WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 Photos – Shyne

It was another fun night of dancing at the Great Barrington V.F.W. this past Tuesday evening (July 16) when the upbeat, rockin' dance band Shyne took the stage at Sounds of Summer.

We did get a quick burst of rain during the early part of the 6 PM hour but the crowd hung in there and rocked out to some great classic tunes as Shyne covered hits from such artists as AC/DC, Bryan Adams, Loverboy, Tesla, Aerosmith, Cinderella, Lit, Blink-182, Journey and the list goes on and on.

The crowd also participated in rounds of corn hole courtesy of Haddad Motors. Many attendees won Sounds of Summer t-shirts and were in the running to win a $300 auto detailing certificate from Haddad.

Thanks again to all of our sponsors who make Sounds of Summer possible including Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.

Next up it's Whiskey City on July 23. Check out the photos from the Shyne show below.

Sounds of Summer - July 16 - Shyne

