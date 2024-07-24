WSBS Sounds of Summer 2024 Photos – Whiskey City
Another upbeat night of dancing took place this past Tuesday (July 23) in Great Barrington as one of the Berkshires' best country/rock/pop bands Whiskey City had the crowd at the Great Barrington VFW up and dancing for WSBS' Sounds of Summer concert series.
Whiskey City is always one of the bands that South County looks forward to experiencing and Tuesday night was no exception. Just look at the pictures below, the dancing was infectious. Of course, Whiskey City does a great job interacting and going out into the crowd during the shows which aids in that crowd participation. It was quite the evening and rain-free.
Thanks again to all of our sponsors who make Sounds of Summer possible including the Giant Haddad Dealerships, Fairview Hospital, the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Wheeler and Taylor Insurance, Catamount Sound, the Great Barrington V.F.W., Laura's on the Go, Mount Everett Sanitation and Monterey T-Shirts.
Next up is the Happy Together Band on July 30. Check out the photos from the Whiskey City show below.
Sounds of Summer - July 23 - Whiskey City
Sounds of Summer - July 16 - Shyne
Sounds of Summer - July 9 - H.B. Funk
