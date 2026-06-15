WSBS Sounds of Summer Lineup and Dates Revealed

One of my favorite times of the year in southern Berkshire County is upon us. You know what I'm talking about. That's right. Sounds of Summer is back at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evenings in July and August from 6-8 pm.

Sounds of Summer is also a favorite time for many folks in the southern Berkshires. People come up to me each year and tell me how appreciative they are that we offer this free community concert series. Others will call the station or message me months ahead of time and ask me if Sounds of Summer is on this year. People love it that much.

While I'm very thankful that folks are enjoying themselves at the concerts, we have to thank the bands and our local sponsors for making the concerts a reality each year. Our sponsors this year include NBT Band, Haddad Motors, and Fairview Hospital.

If you have never been to a Sounds of Summer concert, you're in for a treat. It's a fun atmosphere for people to come together outside at the Great Barrington VFW and listen to live music, dance, eat, drink, and win some Sounds of Summer T-shirts. When it comes to the bands, this year, we have some favorites returning to the stage with some new bands mixed in for good measure.

Here's the 2026 Sounds of Summer Lineup

7/7 Even It Up

7/14 Whiskey City

7/21 Happy Together Band

7/28 Red Hot Lava

8/4 Side-Eye Riley

8/11 Rev Tor

8/18 Generation X Rock

A reminder that Sounds of Summer is a free, family-friendly concert event. No dogs, outside food, or drink allowed at the concerts. We look forward to seeing you at the concert series this year. It's going to be a blast.

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