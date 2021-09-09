WSBS’ Thoughts and Prayers Go Out to the Ward Family (2 photos)

Donald James Ward Jr. the founder of Ward's Nursery and Garden Center in Great Barrington recently passed away. Don raised 7 kids with his wife Lorraine in Great Barrington. In addition to being a horticulturist, Donald was an extremely generous person.

Though we here at WSBS didn't know Don, we have had a wonderful relationship with the Ward family over the years. Greg and Mike in particular have been tremendous radio partners with us for decades. You're probably familiar with Greg's voice as for over 20 years he hosted the talk show 'Growing Your Garden' Saturday mornings on WSBS. Greg's vast knowledge of all things gardening and horticulture helped me in successfully growing tomatoes. Believe it or not, I even beat Greg in a tomato-growing contest.

Greg would always bring me flowers and plants which I had some success in keeping alive but not always. In addition, my lawnmowing skills improved as I gained some tips from Greg during the talk show over the years. We hope to have Greg revise 'Growing Your Garden' in the future.

Get our free mobile app

You're probably also familiar with Mike Ward as he was the voice of the Wards' commercials for a number of years. Mike is a great guy and very easygoing. It was an absolute pleasure to record commercials with Mike.

We thank Greg and Mike for the fun times they brought to the station. Our hearts and prayers are with them and the rest of the family.

What were your experiences and memories of Donald?

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.