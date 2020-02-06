WSBS Winter Watch for Thursday, Feb. 6

Here is the latest list of closings, delays, cancellations and postponements for Thursday, Feb. 6:

-Berkshire Hills Regional School District - 2 hour delay

-Lenox Public Schools - 2 hour delay

-Farmington River Regional School District - 2 hour delay

-Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay

-BCC has canceled all day classes and activities for today. A decision regarding canceling evening classes will be made by 3pm today.

-Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - not running today

WSBS Winter Watch is brought to you by The Giant Haddad Dealerships