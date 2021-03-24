Yankees To Air 21 Games On Amazon Prime

The 2021 New York Yankees season begins on Thursday, April 1st, and just like as far back as I can remember you'll be able to listen to the Bronx Bombers right here on The Team. There will be a new way to watch the Yankees for 21 games this season. Amazon Prime will stream 21 games in the "Yankees home market" which includes the Capital Region.

Back in 2019 MLB owners voted to allow the teams to control the streaming rights in their local markets. Since then we've seen games show up on apps like Facebook and now Amazon Prime. According to ESPN.com the Yankees' home market of New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

I'm a huge fan of listening to John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman broadcast the game over the radio right here on 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio but I am curious about the Amazon Prime version of the game coverage. The games will be produced by YES Network and streams viewed on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV and will include an in-game statistics feed. I watched a handful of NFL games on Prime last year and I will admit the in-game stats is pretty interesting. If this works I could see Amazon Prime getting more games in the future or partnering with the YES Network who has launched their own app. Possibly the YES app will be offering some form of paid subscription.