Massachusetts residents face the everyday challenge of dealing with insects. Some are just a nuisance, while others can be deadly.

A Common but Dangerous Insect is Currently Active in Massachusetts

One insect I have been dealing with over the past couple of summers is the Yellow jacket. Yellow Jackets like to swarm around my back deck. Luckily, I have been keeping their activity low thanks to a few traps that I have been using, and they have been working. Since I have seen Yellow jacket activity lately, it's time to refresh the traps.

Sometimes we get so used to dealing with common insects that we forget some of these insects can be quite dangerous to humans if bitten ot stung. For example, even though it's rare, Yellow jackets can cause Anaphylactic shock. In addition, if stung by a Yellow jacket, some people can have health and allergic reactions. Some of the symptoms include hives, coughing, tightness in the chest, swollen tongue, breathing difficulties, stomach cramps, dizziness, nausea, fainting, and a coma.

Tips to Prevent or Eliminate Yellow Jacket Activity from Your Massachusetts Home

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, there's a good chance you'll have to deal with Yellow jackets at some point. Luckily, there are some things you can do to keep Yellow jackets away from your home, including the following:

Eliminate Attractants

Seal Trash: Use tight-fitting lids on outdoor garbage cans. Clean them often to remove food residue.

Don’t Leave Pet Food Out: Bring it inside immediately after feeding.

Clean Up After Grilling: Wipe down tables and grills to remove grease or food scraps.

Avoid Sweets Outside: Cover sugary drinks and clean up spilled juice or soda promptly.

Block Access to Nesting Sites

Inspect Your Home: Check for gaps, cracks, or holes in siding, soffits, decks, and foundations.

Seal Entry Points: Use caulk or mesh to seal holes where yellow jackets might nest.

Close Vents & Chimneys: Install fine mesh screens on attic vents and chimney tops.

Use Deterrents

Peppermint Oil Spray:

Cucumber Peels:

Fake Wasp Nests: Hanging a decoy nest (like a paper bag shaped like a hive) can deter yellow jackets from building nearby, as they’re territorial.

Safely set traps; you can purchase several different types of traps from your local department or hardware store.

