Yelp Lists Top Ice Cream Spots And Some Are In The Berkshires!

I've got some cool news for lovers of ice cream here in Berkshire County! Popular online business review directory Yelp just released a list of the top 10 ice cream spots in Western Mass. and guess what? Some of those awesome ice cream spots are right here in the Berkshires.

If you're an ice cream fan like me you were probably aware that yesterday, July 17th, was National Ice Cream Day. And if you're a REAL ice cream fan like me, then you also know that every day is National Ice Cream Day, am I right?

So yesterday I was cruising around on the internet looking for things related to National Ice Cream Day, and I happened to see that the website Yelp compiled a list of the top ice cream businesses in Western Massachusetts. And a few of them are right here in our own backyard.

Now, keeping in mind that the businesses are ranked in part on customer reviews, the list is ever-changing and shifting. But as of right now, there are at least four(although one of them is closed) Berkshire ice cream spots in the top 10 and even more in the top 20.

Here are the top 10 ice cream establishments in Western Massachusetts as of this morning:

The Village Green, 93 Main Street, Haydenville Townline Creameries, 37 Bernardston Road, Bernardston Local-Lee Scooped, 395 Laurel Street, Lee(our first Berkshire County ice cream shop makes an appearance, but sadly, they closed at the end of last summer.) 5J Creamee & Pasiecnik Farmstand, 255 River Road, Whately High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer Street, Lee(nice!) Hadley Scoop at the Silos, 102 Mill Valley Road, Hadley Topsy's, 483 East Main Street, Orange Katie's Country Store, 1922 East Otis Road, East Otis(another Berkshire appearance!) Lickety Split Ice Cream Shoppe, 83 Spring Street, Williamstown(awesome job, folks!) Herrell's Ice Cream & Bakery, 8 Old South Street, Northampton

Also, appearing in the top 20, are Ayelada Frozen Yogurt, 505 East Street in Pittsfield, and Chocolate Springs Cafe, 55 Pittsfield Road, Lenox!

As you can see, there are plenty of stops here in Berkshire County that will satisfy that ice cream craving. Temperatures are going to run high this week, so mark off some spots to cool down.

For the full list, visit Yelp's website here.

