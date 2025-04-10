Yes, New England, You’re the Snobbiest Region in the Country

You know that New England constantly makes top ten lists for pretty much everything amazing. It's almost exhausting how incredible we are.

Whether it's food, tourist destinations, top places to live, or education, New England is truly the greatest part of the United States (along with NYC).

Oh look, my snobbery is showing and I'm okay with that. Or is it pride?

According to the Zippia website, every state in New England made this list of the top 10 snobbiest states.

So, what makes a state snobby, you ask? Zippia used these factors.

Percent of Population with a Bachelor’s Degree

Percent of Degree Earners with a Degree in Arts and Humanities

Number of Ivy League Colleges

Gallons of Wine Consumed Yearly

Higher education and wine have an air about them, so let's break it down even more. Here's each state in order of snobbiest in New England.

MASSACHUSETTS

Adults With College Diploma: 43%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 21

VERMONT

Adults With College Diploma: 37%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 29%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 26

CONNECTICUT

Adults With College Diploma: 39%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 24%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 20

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Adults With College Diploma: 37%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 23%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 28

RHODE ISLAND

Adults With College Diploma: 33%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 25%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 19

MAINE

Adults With College Diploma: 35%

Degree holders with/ Arts or Humanities Degree: 27%

Wine Bottles Per Person: 15

While that's the order in New England, here's that full list.

TOP 10 SNOBBIEST STATES

Massachusetts Vermont Connecticut New York New Hampshire Rhode Island California Oregon Maine Virginia

I guess the line between snobby and prideful can be thin, plus it's all relative, but honestly, without this list, this isn't the first time New England, New York, or California has been accused of being elitist.

Whatever.

Click here and scroll down a bit to see where all 50 states land.